HUDSON — Rebecca Ann (Bloom) Ashcraft, age 70, of Lake of the Woods in Hudson, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.
Becky was born on Dec. 23, 1950, in Garrett, Indiana. She was the daughter of Robert L. Bloom and Deloris May Hippenhammer.
She was a 1969 graduate of Garrett High School and a 1970 graduate of International Business College in Fort Wayne.
She married Hubert H. Ashcraft on June 19, 1971.
She worked as an Assistant Supervisor for Lincoln National Life until starting a family.
Becky was recognized by her family as a strong, selfless person who always took care and supported those she loved. Becky enjoyed lake life, attending her son’s musical concerts, and spending time with her three grandchildren, whom she adored.
Becky is survived by her son, Hubert R. Ashcraft; daughter, Carly A. Buchanan (Bart); and three grandchildren, Fiona Shay Ashcraft, Jackson John Buchanan and Daisy May Buchanan.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Nikki Dee Ashcraft; her parents, Bob and Dee Bloom; a sister, Amanda Bloom; a brother; Rick Bloom; and husband, Hubert H. Ashcraft.
An open house gathering of friends, family, acquaintances and colleagues will take place from 4-7 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana.
A private burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett, Indiana.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org
In lieu of flowers, memorials for the Rebecca Ashcraft Grandchildren Education Fund may be sent to Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, Indiana, with checks to be made out to Hubert R. Ashcraft.
