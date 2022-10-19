FINDLAY — Jerl Lee Kniss, age 81, of Findlay, Ohio, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at 7:33 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Blanchard Valley Hospital.
He was born on April 17, 1941 in Wolf Lake, Indiana, to Charles W. and Methel E. (Bader) Kniss. They preceded him in death.
Jerl lived most of his early life in Columbia City, Indiana, and was a 1959 graduate of Columbia City Joint High School. He attended Ball State University, where he graduated in 1963, with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Childhood Education.
He began his teaching career in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and after obtaining his Master's Degree, became the elementary principal at Washington Center Elementary School in Whitley County. He was director of Camp Whitley and co-manager of the Columbia City Swimming Pool from 1964-1968. Following his teaching career he held a variety of career opportunities; Readers Digest Sales Representative, Furrow Building Materials, Ace Hardware, Menards and Safeway Doors in Warsaw, Indiana.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Findlay.
Jerl was previously married to Linda Bennett in 1962.
On June 10,1995, he married Sandra Grohoske Kniss, and she survives in Findlay. Also surviving are two children, Christopher (Jane) Kniss, of Findlay and Kimber (David) Whanger, of Dublin, Ohio; two stepchildren, Jan (Angie) Grohoske, of Lebanon, Tennessee, and Mark Grohoske, of Knoxville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Ellie Grohoske, Elizabeth (Kent) Wilin, Kaitlyn Kniss and Aubree Whanger; sisters, Willie Ann Wasilewski, of Columbia City and Earleen Alvarez, of Sebring, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers-in-law, Scott Wasilewski and Abe Alvarez; and in-laws, Jean and Paul Traucht.
A private memorial service will be held for the family at First Baptist Church in Findlay, with Pastor Mike Maskell officiating.
Coldren-Crates Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church and online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.