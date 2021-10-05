AUBURN — Val Prince, 75, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away on Saturday Oct. 2, 2021. surrounded by his family.
Forever our hero! He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and U.S. Army veteran.
As per his request, no services will be held at this time.
Expressions of sympathy may be given in the form of donations in his name to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
