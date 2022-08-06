CHURUBUSCO — "Joe" Thad Arden Zolman, 75, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at Parkview Hospital Randellia.
He was born to Archie and Grace (Simon) Zolman on March 25, 1947. They preceded him in death.
They made their home in Swan Township, Noble County. Joe was a good student and started school in Ligonier and later attended Merriam and Wolf Lake schools.
In 1958, he contracted Measles and Encephalitis. This was to change his life into a sleep mode forever.
He enjoyed gardening, artwork and giving people gifts. After traveling to Tacoma, Washington, he enjoyed going anywhere in a train or car. He last enjoyed living in Fort Wayne and had a wonderful day before his stroke on Aug. 24, 2021.
He is survived by his sister, Sondra, and brother-in-law, Frank Montel Jr.; nephew, Frank J. Montel III; niece, Tawny and Kevin Hinrichsen, both of Florida. He has enjoyed seven grand-nieces and -nephew; and five great-grand-nieces and -nephews in Michigan, and Florida.
Visitation will take place on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, from 4-8 p.m., at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, with calling one hour prior to the service.
Burial will take place at Swan Cemetery.
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home has been entrusted with these arrangements.
