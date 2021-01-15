STURGIS, Mich. — Velda V. Hooley, age 102, of Sturgis, Michigan, passed away on Thursday morning, Jan. 14, 2021, at Thurston Woods Villa in Sturgis.
She was born on Jan. 24, 1918, in Elkhart County, Indiana, daughter of the late Landon “L.J” and Luella (Johns) Pletcher.
Mrs. Hooley’s early life was spent in Middlebury, Indiana, where she was a graduate of Middlebury High School with the Class of 1936.
Following her graduation she moved to Shipshewana, Indiana, and in 1961 to Centreville, where she resided until moving to Sturgis in 1984.
On Aug. 14, 1937, she married Lee Andrew Hooley, in Middlebury, Indiana. He preceded her in death on Dec. 29, 2008.
She had been employed by Denton Mills in Centreville from 1969, until her retirement in 1981. She also owned and operated with her husband, Hooley Ford Tractor Sales, from 1959-1968.
Mrs. Hooley enjoyed sewing and gardening.
She is survived by two daughters, Norma Jean (Arnold) Otto Jr., of Gridley, Illinois, and Janet (Carl) Kinzer, of Eureka, Illinois; two sons, Donald E. (JoDee) Hooley, of Ocala, Florida, and Ronald L. (Kathy) Hooley, of LaCrescent, Minnesota; 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law, Carl Kinzer; foster daughter, Janice Straubel; two sisters, Letha Yoder and Wilma Leinbach; and two brothers, D.J. Pletcher and Lester Pletcher.
Due to the current conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic and limitations of gatherings, a private service will be held at Hackman Family Funeral Homes in Sturgis.
Chaplain Scott Southerland, of Heartland Hospice, will officiate.
A private graveside committal will follow the service at Shore Cemetery in Shipshewana, Indiana.
A memorial service celebrating and honoring the life of Velda V. Hooley, will be held at a later date, to be announced.
The family suggests those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Hooley’s memory, consider Heartland Hospice, 8075 Creekside Drive, Portage, MI 49024.
The obituary is also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com, where we encourage relatives and friends to share memories and leave condolences for the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.