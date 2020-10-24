Elizabeth Yoder Oct 24, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Elizabeth L. Yoder, 76, of Shipshewana, Indiana, died at 1:02 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at her residence.Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home in Middlebury. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. KPC News Tweets from https://twitter.com/kpcnews/lists/kpc-staff Latest e-Edition The Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The News Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. The Herald Republican To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll What is your prediction for the Nov. 3 presidential election? You voted: Trump wins electoral college and popular vote Biden wins electoral college and popular vote Trump wins electoral college, loses popular vote Biden wins electoral college, Trump wins popular vote No clear winner for days or weeks Vote View Results Back Special Sections Summer Fun 2020 2019-2020 The Phone Book Noble and LaGrange counties Get the Job: Health Care August 2019. Whitley County Chamber of Commerce 100th Anniversary 2019 Auburn in the Fall Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesProbation revoked: Former funeral director gets 8 years prisonAngola woman gets 16 1/2 years in federal caseRome City council mourns loss of presidentParents of drowned toddler indictedCounty COVID-19 rankings continue to worsenWho's testing for, who's contracted and who's died of COVID-19 in northeast Indiana?Steuben REMC buys iMAN fiber networkWoman jailed again following alleged hammer attackCameron receives state rural health recognition for COVID-19 responseDon't flush your wipes Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Stocks Market Data by TradingView Latest News Two new names on the ballot for Salem Township school board seat Ledgerwood, Pfafman run for Jackson Township school board seat Tom Oates: Wisconsin Badgers QB Graham Mertz lives up to massive hype in starting debut Making his mark: Badgers QB Graham Mertz turns in dominant first start as Wisconsin routs Illinois Quick hits from Wisconsin Badgers' 45-7 victory over Illinois Fighting Illini The vital role of a cancer support network Headcovering options for cancer patients How to cope with physical changes resulting from cancer treatment
