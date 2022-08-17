Ronald Glassley
COLUMBIA CITY — Ronald Lee Glassley, 73, former Mayor and Police Chief of Columbia City, Indiana, died peacefully at 12:27 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family.
Born on May 21, 1949, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, he was a son of the late Edward Max and Martha Ellen (Hursey) Glassley.
Growing up in South Whitley, Indiana, he graduated from South Whitley High School with the Class of 1967. He continued his education and graduated from International Business College in 1969.
Ron entered the U.S. Army in 1969, serving in Vietnam from 1970-1971.
In 1976, he graduated from Indiana Police Academy and was employed with the South Whitley Police Department and was a volunteer with the South Whitley/Cleveland Twp. Fire Department from 1976-77. He then joined the Columbia City Police Department, serving as a patrolman, sergeant, captain, and then chief. He was Chief of Police from 1985 until 1996, and retired in 1999. He was then elected Mayor of Columbia City from 2000 to 2004. In 2007, he began working for Whitley County Court House Security, becoming Head of the Department.
On May 25, 2002, he married Beth Simmons. They have always made their home in Columbia City.
A member of the Fraternal Order of Police for 46 years, he was also a 50-year member of American Legion Post #98. Other memberships included V.F.W. Post 5582, Masonic Blue Lodge, 189, Columbia City, the Scottish Rite, and the Mizpah Shrine.
Gov. Evan Bayh honored him with the Sagamore of the Wabash in 1996.
Throughout his life, he enjoyed camping, NASCAR, Indianapolis Colts football, golf, and spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving are his loving wife, Beth; daughter, Jennifer Glassley, of Columbia City; stepchildren, Timothy (Natausha) Hartman and Tabitha (Jeffrey) Palmer; two grandchildren, Andrew Palmer and Paisley Hartman; cousins, Margo (Greg) Goss, of South Whitley and Mark Glassley (Carl Hasty), of New Haven.
The funeral service will be at noon on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
Burial with military honors will be at South Whitley Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at the funeral home, and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Preferred memorials in Ron’s honor are to the Fraternal Order of Police, Columbia City or the Vietnam War Memorial Wall at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum, Fort Wayne.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.