Paul Morsches Jr.
COLUMBIA CITY — Paul Julius Morsches Jr., 93, of Columbia City, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 2:20 p.m., at his home.
Paul was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Winifred (Wini), almost exactly four years ago. His kindness, generosity, selflessness, and gentlemanly manner will be sorely missed.
Paul was the chairman of Morsches Builders Mart, which celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2021. It is one of the oldest continually operating family businesses in the Midwest. The 5th generation of the Morsches family is currently involved with the company. He joined the company in 1951, after graduating from college. At that point, the company focused on lumber manufacturing and had limited retail operations. He was a pioneer in the field of cash-and-carry retail for home and commercial building products, and conceived and directed the company’s growth. Today, Morsches Builders Mart is one of the leading retail building products suppliers in Indiana.
He was born on Feb. 8, 1929, to Paul J. Morsches Sr., and Lydia P. Morsches in Columbia City. His siblings were Richard R. Morsches (New York, New York, deceased), Jane Ann Langeloh (Columbia City) and Robert F. Morsches (Columbia City).
Paul attended local schools and graduated from Columbia City High School in 1947. An outstanding athlete, he participated in three varsity sports, including football, basketball, and track. He was a member of the champion 1946 Columbia City High School football team, which completed the only undefeated season in the school’s history. He completed Wittenberg College in 1951, where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta, and participated on the school’s football team.
He and Wini met at Wittenberg College and were married on Sept. 1, 1951, in Columbia City. Wini had many suitors — and she knew that Paul was the right one when he asked her to play golf with him. Her other boyfriends had asked her to observe them play, whereas Paul (in his patient and kind way) wanted to teach her.
After their marriage, they lived in East Lansing, Michigan, where Paul attended Michigan State University and completed a curriculum focused on the retail lumber industry.
Following the program at Michigan State, Paul served in the U.S. Army’s “Ordnance Rocket Center” Redstone Arsenal (RSA) in Huntsville, Alabama. At that time, this was the center of the development and design of America’s rocket engine and missile program. The RSA research was led by Wernher von Braun and a group of German scientists who had previously developed the V-2 rocket engine. In the 1980s, he also completed the Harvard Business School “Families in Business” program.
His passions included his family, his business, the Culver Academies, thoroughbred horse racing, and many extracurricular interests. Paul and Wini raised three sons, Frederick J. “Fritz” (Kareem George), of Franklin. Michigan, Hans. J. (Stefanie Montgomery), of Kansas City, Missouri, and Franz E. (Stacey), of Columbia City. He has five grandchildren, Turner, Anne, Chloe, Makenna and Fredrik; and a great-granddaughter, Eloise.
Paul had a lifelong devotion to Culver. He attended Culver’s summer Woodcraft Camp in the early 1940s, and later provided the opportunity for his three sons and five grandchildren to attend the Culver Academies. His interest in horses began at an early age with the rescue of a former world champion Tennessee Walking horse named Mister Midnight. Paul purchased this unstable horse for $75, and patiently worked with his friend and trainer Floyd “Fergie” Ferguson, to nurture the beautiful horse back to prime health. In 1968, Paul and his father purchased their first thoroughbred racehorse from the racing giant, Arthur B. (Bull) Hancock Jr., owner of Claiborne Farm. They successfully built a very competitive breeding and racing program. Until the end of his life, he closely followed the progress of the Morsches Stable horses on the track and in the barn.
His many extracurricular hobbies included traveling the world and playing tennis and Contract bridge. For most of his life, his Wednesday afternoon routine included golf, gin rummy, and dinner with his many friends at Fort Wayne Country Club. He was such a good card player that his friends at the Club nicknamed him “Polar Paul,” for his ice-in-his-veins card playing skills. He was also known for great wit, joke and storytelling abilities. He was a die-hard Cubs fan.
In addition to the death of Wini; Paul was preceded in death by his parents; son, William F. Morsches; and brother, Richard R. Morsches.
A private family celebration will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Paul may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.
To send the family a condolence, visit www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.