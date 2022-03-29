KENDALLVILLE — Janice M. Richardson, 73, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville, following a short illness.
She was born on March 1, 1949, in Garrett, Indiana, to Arthur and Lorene (Lash) DePew, and grew up in the small town of Altona, Indiana.
Jan was a 1967 graduate of Garrett High School.
She retired as senior editor of the editorial staff at The News-Sun, where she had worked for 38 years.
She was a member of Kendallville American Legion Post 86 Auxiliary and Kendallville VFW Post 2749 Auxiliary.
Jan enjoyed reading, crocheting, and doing jigsaw puzzles. She greatly enjoyed getting costumes ready for East Noble Theatre productions. And, every year she looked forward to the Lash cousins' get-together, where they would enjoy a meal and time to catch up with each other. Anyone who knew Jan would say she was a social butterfly who liked to go out to eat and spend time with friends. But, most importantly, Jan dearly loved being with her grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Kelly and Brad Graden, of Kendallville and Tracy and Brian Knox, of Lawrence; four grandsons, Lucas Graden, Jacob Graden, Benton Knox and Landon Knox; a sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Randy Rupp, of Lafayette; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Les and Cathy DePew, of Garrett and Ritchie and Mona DePew, of Selah, Washington; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Larry DePew; and her significant other of 36 years, Rick Randol.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from noon to 4 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday at 4 p.m., at the funeral home.
Burial will take place at Embrey Cemetery near Garrett.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the Kendallville Public Library or East Noble Theatre.
View a video tribute after Saturday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfunerahome.com.
