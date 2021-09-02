CORUNNA — Thomas L. Porter, age 67, of Corunna, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
He was born on Dec. 30, 1953, in Manistee, Michigan, to Lucien and Margaret “Peggy” (Maxwell) Porter.
Tom married Tina M. Cameron on April 12, 1986, in Belmont; Michigan.
Tom worked for 37 years as a conductor on the CSX and Amtrak Railroads, retiring in 2013.
Tom was a United States Air Force veteran.
Tom was member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Waterloo, Indiana, Garrett Knights of Columbus Council #1790 and Mother Theresa Assembly of the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus. He was a Silver level Master Gardner and volunteered in many positions at St. Michael the Archangel Church.
Tom is survived by his wife, Tina M. Porter, of Corunna, Indiana; daughter, Sarah M. Porter, of Columbia City, Indiana; son, Zachary L. Porter, of Angola, Indiana; granddaughter, Angel; siblings: Linda Burns, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Louis (Sharon) Porter, of Okemos, Michigan, Mary (Richard) Brown, of Mason, Michigan, Jean (Michael) Mucha, of Bryon Center, Michigan, Ronald Porter, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Robert (Laurie) Porter, of Bear Lake, Michigan; sister-in-law, Denise (Earl) Lietzau; brothers-in-law, Ken Cameron, Ronald (Louise) Cameron and Joseph (Wendy) Cameron; nieces and nephews, Kathleen Jager (Ken Saville), Suzy (Jerry) Carrick, Nathan (Colleen) Brown, Amy (Larry) Bailey, Lucas Porter, Jordan Mucha, Kyle Mucha, Lindsey Mucha and Adam Porter.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Lucien and Margaret (Maxwell) Porter; and sister and brother-in-law, Rosemary and Raymond Dickinson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1098 C.R. 39, Waterloo, IN 46793.
Visitation will take place 90 minutes prior to the Funeral Mass at the church.
Military honors will take place at the conclusion of the Funeral Mass by the Garrett American Legion and the United States Air Force.
Burial will take place at a later date at St. Michael Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to St. Michael the Archangel Youth Group or American Heart Association.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett.
