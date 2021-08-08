Connie Goetz
ORLAND — Connie Sue Goetz, age 65, of Orland, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her family, and fur baby Lucy.
Mrs. Goetz was born on October 14, 1955 in Sturgis, Michigan to Earl and Dorothy (Rau) Roeser.
She married the love of her life Gary Goetz on April 30, 1974 in Coldwater, Michigan.
She went back to school in 1992 and received an Associates Degree from Glen Oaks Community College. She worked many sales associate and factory jobs over the years where she made life long friends.
She enjoyed working outdoors with her flowers, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren that she was so proud of.
Survivors include two daughters, Corinna (Kevin) Diehl of Orland, Indiana, and Amanda Palmer (Lawrence Monarch) of Angola, Indiana, eight grandchildren, Kelsey Diehl and Fiancée, David Shannon, Trevor Diehl, Ashly Palmer, Baily Palmer, Kaylee Monarch, Lily Monarch, and Romin Monarch, sisters, Jan Jones of Coldwater, Michigan, and Julie (Craig) Smoker of Bronson, Michigan, and brothers, Bill Roeser of Cedar Park, Texas, and Henry Goetz of Angola, Indiana.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary L. Goetz on September 14, 2012, her parents, a grandson, Zander Monarch.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at the D & S Family Farm, 774 Greenfield Road, Bronson, Michigan 49028, starting at 4 pm.
Private burial will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Indiana.
Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to the Steuben County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 28, Angola, Indiana 46703.
