ANGOLA — Betty (Rickert) Kersten of Angola, Indiana passed away peacefully on Jan. 12, 2021 at the age of 94. Betty was born Jan. 4, 1927 in Loma Linda, California to Beatrice and Dale Rickert.
The Rickert family moved to Indianapolis in 1940. After graduation from Broad Ripple High School in 1945, Betty moved to Rochester, Minnesota, enrolling in the Cadet Nurses Corps, a massive federal program for the training of American nurses during WWII. The CNC was instituted due to an urgent need for nurses and understaffed civilian hospitals in the United States.
After obtaining her nursing degree in 1947, Betty met Robert Kersten on a blind/double date. Robert was a WWII Army veteran who had served in the Pacific. They married two years later on Jan. 15, 1949 at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Indianapolis.
Their early years were spent in Kokomo where Betty and Bob raised their two children, Stephanie and Douglas. As a family they loved playing games, visiting the Minnesota cottage, and camping in Michigan and Indiana. In 1965 Robert and Betty settled their family at Lake James. Betty worked part-time as a school nurse and as a visiting nurse. She was a member of Clear Lake Lutheran Church.
Betty loved living on Lake James where she enjoyed swimming, boating and floating on her inner tube pulling weeds. Occasionally, she would get out the water ski for a trip around James. She also enjoyed snowmobiling trips to northern Michigan. She was an avid reader and expert knitter. Playing bridge was a weekly pastime and she was one of the Directors of the Tri-State Duplicate Bridge Club. Most of all she cherished her family and friends.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Stephanie; and son, Douglas and his wife, Mary; her grandchildren, Dr. Andy (Dr.Casey) Kersten and Dr.Sara (Ryan) Parrish and her great grandchildren, Bennett, Brooks, Wesley, and Lucy.
Besides her parents, her brother, Charles Rickert, preceded Betty in death.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Clear Lake Lutheran Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations may be made to the Clear Lake Lutheran Church, Fremont, Indiana or to the Angola Fire Department.
