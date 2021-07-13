ALBION — Catherine Jane Mawhorter, 86, of Albion, Indiana, passed away after a brief illness, surrounded by her adoring husband and children.
She was born in Chicago, Illinois, on Sept. 7, 1934, to Rex McGinley and Margaret (Mulcahy) McGinley, and three loving siblings, Ed, Ruthie and Joe.
At the age of 5, she moved to Albion. Throughout her loving childhood she moved to many homes around the town of Albion. During those years she enjoyed playing childhood games with fellow neighborhood kids and spending time with friends.
In eighth grade she fell hard for a handsome fellow student named Weldon (Wimp) Mawhorter. After dating several years they tied the knot in Kendallville, Indiana, on June 6, 1953. After years, they were blessed with seven wonderful children, who were the pride and joy of their lives. And this year, through good times and bad they celebrated their 68th anniversary; still very much in love.
Throughout the years, Catherine used her hard work ethic at several jobs: The telephone company, 38 years at Sacred Heart, and her favorite job, staying home with her children for 10 years, which she called, "the best years of her life."
Mrs. Mawhorter’s life was defined by her Catholic faith. She raised her children to lean in on their beliefs in the good and hard times. And to her delight, her children passed on that unwavering faith to their children, and now her great-grandchildren carry on her faith-based legacy.
Some of Catherine's favorite pastimes were reading books, listening to music, baking pies and hosting her weekly Sunday dinners, where all types of things were discussed, but love was the main ingredient.
Catherine's parents preceded her in death; her mother in 1960, and her father in 1965. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Edward, who was killed in action in Brest, France, during WWII; a sister, Ruthie in 2005; a sister, Peggy, in infancy; and a brother, Joe in 2021.
She is survived by her husband, Weldon Mawhorter; her seven children, Michael (Rita) Mawhorter, of Columbia City, Mark (Shelley) Mawhorter, of Albion, Susie (Ron) Gallmeyer, of Albion, Matt (Shaun) Mawhorter, of Goshen, Monte (Jennifer) Mawhorter, of Ligonier, Mitch (Darlene) Mawhorter, of Elkhart and Martin Mawhorter, of Albion; her 20 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
Visitation is from 5-8 p.m., on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at Harper Funeral Home in Albion, with the rosary being said at 7:30 p.m.
The Funeral Mass will be at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 11 a.m., with Father J. Steele presiding.
Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion, following the funeral.
Memorials should be sent to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
To leave a condolence or sign the online register book visit www.harperfuneralhome.com.
