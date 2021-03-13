FREMONT — Richard Arlen "Dick" Wolfe, age 89, Lake George, Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Lakeland Nursing Center in Angola, Indiana.
Born on Jan. 4, 1932, in Dunkirk, Indiana, to Garland and Mabel (Burroughs) Wolfe, his early years were divided between Dunkirk and Lake George, where his parents owned a grocery store. Dick loved lake life and boating and met nearly everyone while delivering morning papers.
Dick graduated from Dunkirk High School in 1950, then entered the United States Marine Corps right after graduating, and served our country from 1951 until 1953. He was always proud of being a Marine.
Following his discharge, Dick joined General Motors in Pontiac, Michigan, where he spent his entire working career.
Dick married Priscilla "Pat" Racz in 1954, and they raised two adventurous children, David and Deanna.
That marriage ended in divorce, and in 1989, Dick married Joan Phelps. Dick and Joan welcomed twins Kenneth and Kevin in 1990, and in 2000, Dick and Joan moved to Lake George full time, to raise the boys and enjoy his retirement.
Throughout his life Dick was active in sports, coaching baseball and long-distance bicycling.
Dick and Joan were active in Peace Lutheran Church and various local organizations.
Dick was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Sara Frances (Wolfe) Miller and her husband, Reeder; his former wife, Pat; and his wife, Joan.
Dick is survived by his children, David (Kristin) Wolfe, of Woking, England, Deanna Wolfe, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Kenneth (Alyssa) Wolfe, of Hudson, Indiana, Kevin (Calista) Wolfe, of Fremont, Indiana, stepdaughter, Laura Yoder, of Rockford, Michigan, and numerous cousins, nephews and grandchildren.
A family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, with a memorial service for friends and family to be held at a later date.
Contributions honoring Dick's life may be sent to Peace Lutheran Church in Fremont, Indiana.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are being handled by Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
