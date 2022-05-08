“I have a wealth of hidden knowledge and wisdom within me. I have all I need to make the right decisions in my life. The angel of knowledge guides me.”
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Irene Kay Short, age 66, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the University of Colorado Hospital, in Aurora, Colorado, surrounded by her devoted sons and granddaughters.
On July 27, 1955, Irene was born in Angola, Indiana, to Woodford and Kathryn (Petre) Alleshouse. Irene grew up in the Angola/Hamilton area and graduated from Hamilton High School in 1973.
Irene met Leland Short cruising the monument in Angola. They married on Dec. 7, 1975, at Angola Methodist Church. Together they had two sons, Tony in 1977, and Tim in 1980.
Irene, a proud Air Force wife for 20 years, spent time in Kokomo, Indiana; Fairbanks, Alaska; Ipswich, England; and Panama City, Florida, before settling in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
On April 13, Irene suffered a basilar trunk artery aneurysm and lost consciousness. Though they are devastated, her family hopes the details of her death will not overshadow her beautiful life. They hope that in light of her death, some positivity will become of it, and it will raise awareness about the disease.
Irene’s kind, generous, and warm-hearted spirit will be missed.
Survivors include her sons, Anthony (Andrea) Short, of Northglenn, Colorado, and Timothy Short, of Cheyenne, Wyoming; granddaughters, Athena Short, of Thornton, Colorado, and Alexis Short, of Northglenn, Colorado; sisters, Karen Doty, of Angola, Indiana, and Sharon Moore, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana; and brothers, Blaine Alleshouse, of Butler, Indiana, Steve Alleshouse, of Butler, Indiana, and Otto Alleshouse, of Ashley, Indiana; and her many nieces and nephews. All of whom she loved and adored.
Irene was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leland Short, on Sept. 20, 2001; and her parents, Woodford and Kathryn Alleshouse.
Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m., on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Beams Funeral Home.
A Funeral Service will follow at 3 p.m., on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, Indiana.
Burial will be at a later date at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont, Indiana, where Irene and Leland will be joined together again.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider donating to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation at https://bafound.org/.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.