CONWAY, SC — Melena C. Hopkins-Zartman, 56, of Conway, South Carolina, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at MUSC Health in Charleston, South Carolina.
She was born on July 12, 1965, in Auburn, Indiana, to Max and Alberta (Lee) Hopkins.
Melena worked as a store clerk for Butler Automotive.
Melena enjoyed life, flowers and never met a stranger. She loved spending time with her family, especially her daughter, Megan, and grandson, Noah.
Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Megan and Chad Baker, of Conway, South Carolina; grandson, Noah Baker, of Conway, South Carolina; stepmother, Bonnie Hopkins, of St. Joe; four sisters and their husbands, Vivian and Randy Shearer, of Auburn, Melissa Hopkins, of North Richland Hills, Texas, Melinda and David Cannady, of Butler and Jennifer Poper of St. Joe; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with visitation from 10-11 a.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.
Lynn Hart will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in St. Joe.
Visitation will also be held from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Feller and Clark Funeral Home to help with expenses.
To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.
