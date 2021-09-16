ANGOLA — Brent M. Dirrim, 56, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Dupont Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was born on July 14, 1965, in Angola, Indiana.
Brent graduated from Angola High School in 1985.
He married Cathy J. Nagler on Aug. 18, 1990.
Brent worked at General Motors in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
He was a proud member of the NRA. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, any kind of racing and family gatherings. Most of all he loved his family, especially spending time with his beloved grandchildren.
His friends described him as the friend who had the biggest heart they knew.
Surviving are his parents, Allen and Pelinnia Dirrim, of Scottsboro, Alabama; loving wife of 31 years, Cathy J. Dirrim, of Angola, Indiana; son, Drake Dirrim, of Angola, Indiana; daughters, Amanda Dirrim and Emily Dirrim, both of Angola, Indiana; and his three grandchildren, Kharsen, Mia and Kenten.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be expressed online at weichtfh.com.
Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home in Angola.
