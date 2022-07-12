KENDALLVILLE — Robert E. Bartlett, 83. passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, at his home in Kendallville, Indiana.
He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Robert C. Bartlett and Martha M. Richter. They preceded him in death.
After graduation from Arsenal Tech High School in 1957, he enlisted in the Army.
He retired to the lake from The Kroger Dairy in 2000, after 42 years of service.
Bob displayed his collection of old pay phones in his museum at Lake of the Woods and was excited to share his knowledge and welcomed visitors.
He was a lifetime member of American Legion Post 86, Kendallville, Indiana, and the NRA.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary; children, James (Sheilagh) Boudia, of Lafayette Indiana, Jeanne (Les) Reimer, of Pierceton, Indiana, and Jayne (Gene) Shoulders, of Van Bibber Lake; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the IU Anatomical EDU Program, Parkview Hospice or St. Mary of the Angels Church, Hudson, Indiana.
A Memorial Mass will be held at noon on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at St. Mary of the Angels Church, 5965 S. C.R. 1025E, Hudson, Indiana.
