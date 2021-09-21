ANGOLA — James Wayne Wilges, 85, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, peacefully at home in Angola.
He was born on Dec. 18, 1935, in Lima, Ohio, a son to Samuel and Sabrina (Casperson) Wilges.
James served his country in the Army from 1958-1960.
He was a lifetime member of the VFW. He was also a Moose member since 1986.
James was a self-employed plumber.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and running bird dogs.
James is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judy Wilges; sister, Francis Kelly, of Spencerville, Ohio; children, Jeff Wilges. of Mesa, Arizona, Patty Smith, of Fort Wayne, Jennifer Trammel, of Angola and Toni (Dennis) Callow, of Wolcottville; grandchildren, Brad Smith, Angie (Keith) Seivers, Michael (Joni) Callow, Daniel Callow, Brandon Callow, Aubrey Zerns (Tiffany Combs), Jared (Ryan) Long, Nicholas Zerns, Nicole Zerns (Dave Jensen) and Chase (Maggie) Callow; great-grandchildren, Malliyah, Grant, Jackson, Keagen, Easton, Ellyana Jo, Rhilynn, Harper and Cora Rose; and several nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by a daughter, Tamela Wilges; brother, John Wilges; and brother-in-law, Ben Kelly.
Per James' request there will be no calling or services at this time.
Preferred memorials are to the family.
Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Angola.
