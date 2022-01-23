ALBION — Brain Ostermeier, 63, of Albion, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Goshen Hospital following a cancer diagnosis.
He was born on June 9, 1958, in Allen County, Indiana, to Thomas Carl and Joan "Joanne" (Jeanmougin) Ostermeier.
Brian worked in construction and maintenance for more than 40 years.
In his free time he enjoyed gunsmithing, reloading ammo and gardening. He was a 4-H dad, helping the kids in the Horse and Pony division. He belonged to the Single Action Shooters Society (S.A.S.S.).
Brian was known for being mischievous and ornery, with a well-timed joke or prank, followed by a roguish smile. He will be missed.
On Oct. 3, 1981, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Albion, he married Sherry Gaby. She survives in Albion. Also surviving are son, Neal Ostermeier, of Albion; and daughter, Nikohl (Lt. Col Einar) Ostermeier-Wulfsberg, currently stationed in Germany; sisters, Marcie (Tracey Hyde) Ostermeier, of Avilla and Marie (Mark) Trzeciak, of Cedar Park, Texas. Also surviving is a grandson, Henrik, and another grandson due in February.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 210 N. Orange St., Albion.
Pastor John Roberts will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 2-6 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Harper Funeral Homes, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion. Please dress casually.
The family requests no flowers.
Contributions in Brian's memory may be directed to the Humane Society of Noble County or Goshen Center for Cancer Care.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.harperfuneralhomes.com.
