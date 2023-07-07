ORLAND — Frederick “Fritz” H. Cumings, 88, of Orland, Indiana, passed away on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at his home.
He was born to Arthur James and Ruth Lucille (Salisbury) Cumings in Newaygo County, Michigan, on Feb. 17, 1935. They preceded him in death.
On Aug. 13, 1981, Fritz married Cynthia Kellett in Coldwater, Michigan. Fritz was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, Vietnam War and Cold War.
He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, Orland American Legion Post 423 and VFW Post 7205 Angola.
Fritz is survived by his wife, Cynthia; sons, Albert Whorff and Mark Whorff, both of Pensacola, Florida; daughter, Roberta Spain, of Shreveport, Louisiana; five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brother, Darwin Cumings, of Muskegon, Michigan; and sisters, LaNore Deters, of North Carolina and Carolynn Favreau, of Missouri.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Arthur Lewis Cumings, Ted Cumings, Donald Cumings and George Cumings; and sister, Dolly Mae Cumings.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 11 a.m., at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Angola, with visitation one hour prior.
Visitation will also be on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at H.E. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home, Angola, from 2-5 p.m.
A rosary service will be held during visitation beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Burial will follow the service at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus, Orland Fire Department or the Steuben County Cancer Association.
Arrangement entrusted by H.E. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home, Angola.
