Ada Rumsey
CHURUBUSCO — Ada E. Rumsey, 100, of Churubusco, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital.
Born on Oct. 10, 1920, in Lonoke, Arkansas, she was the daughter of William and Hulleta (Kistler) Gilbert.
At a young age her family moved back to Indiana, and settled in the Silver Lake area, before purchasing a farm in rural South Whitley.
She went on to graduate from South Whitley High School with the Class of 1940.
Ada worked at G.E. in Fort Wayne and met Sidney Rumsey.
The two would be married in 1947. After Ada gave birth to her daughter Beverly, she became a homemaker and would go on to babysit numerous children around the Blue Lake area, and worked various jobs throughout her life.
Ada is survived by her children, Beverly Gronau, Theron (Sandra) Rumsey and Caroline Dunn; sisters, Eloise Bolinger, Frances Cottrell, Doris Krider, Helen Bowman, Wanda Stover, Norman Jean Hogan, Gyneth Kethcart and Patricia (Hank) Foy; brother, Donald (Molly) Gilbert; grandchildren, James Widmann, Mark (Pamela) Dunn, Denise (Criss) Mattingly, Robert (Cynthia) Rumsey, Richard (Kerie) Rumsey and Reta (Leon) Reagan; and several great-grandchildren.
Aside from her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Phyllis Baker and Mildred Burnett; and brother, Galen Gilbert.
Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m., on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at the funeral home, with Pastor Elizabeth Gilbert officiating.
She will be laid to rest beside her husband at South Whitley Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given in memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com to send Ada’s family online condolences or sign the online guestbook.
Mark Boyd
KIMMELL — Mark A. Boyd, 57 of Kimmell, Indiana, died at 3:43 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Parkview Noble Hospital, where he was admitted on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
Born on Oct. 7, 1963, in Columbia City, Indiana, he was a son of Larry L. and Carolyn J. (Heckman) Boyd.
Growing up in Noble County, he graduated from Central Noble High School. He then earned a Bachelor of Science in Engineering at ITT.
He was employed at Boyd Machine Wolf Lake as an engineer from 1986, until an auto accident in 1990, which left him paralyzed.
His renewed faith in Jesus and his family’s support gave him the strength to get through the difficult times after his accident, along with his constant companion, his beloved cat Boots.
He enjoyed shooting sports and spending time with his nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his father, Larry Boyd; siblings, Marie J. (Rod) Hall, of Albion and Matthew J. (Dawn) Boyd, of Columbia City; nieces and nephews, Caroline Boyd, Matthew Boyd Jr., Rebecca Boyd and Steven Boyd, all of Columbia City; and aunts, Karen Heckman, of Columbia City, Juanita Boyd, of Ossian and Charlotte Boyd, of Morton, Mississippi; and uncle, Gary (Libby) Heckman, of Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Additionally, he was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn (Heckman) Boyd; and uncles, Garland Boyd and Gene Heckman.
The funeral service is at 3 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Berean Baptist Church, 110 Highland Park Drive, Albion.
Burial will be at Wolf Lake Cemetery.
Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church.
Preferred memorials are to Baptist Children’s Home in Valparaiso.
Arrangements are with Smith & Sons Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.