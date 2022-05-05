KENDALLVILLE — Jay Lynn Knox, age 59, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
Jay was born at home in Kendallville, Indiana, on Nov.19, 1962, to Ernest and Mary Ellen (Mapes) Knox. They preceded him in death.
He graduated from East Noble High School and honorably served his country in the Army National Guard.
He married Tammie Slone in Kendallville on Jan. 27, 1996.
Jay was employed for 23 years with Tenneco in Ligonier.
He was a jokester and loved to laugh with people. He loved spending time with his grandkids, hunting and fishing, woodworking, yardwork and watching The Andy Griffith Show. Jay was a Chicago Bears fan and he enjoyed collecting “Mator” trucks.
Survivors include his wife, Tammie Knox, of Kendallville; sons, Shannon and Amanda, of Kendallville, Bubby, of Kendallville and Jeremy and Amber Knox, of Michigan; seven grandchildren, A.J., Ethan, Christian, Jerren, Eli, Colton and Casey; sisters, Janet and Joe Kretler, of Avilla, Janel and Brian Childers, of Kendallville and Judi and Ron Whitham, of LaGrange; and brothers, John Knox, of South Milford, Jack Knox, of Warsaw, North Carolina, and Joseph and Kelly Knox, of New Haven.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Cassandra Knox; and two brothers, Ernest Knox Jr., and James Knox.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, from 4-8 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
Funeral services for Jay will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 1 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home, with Gale Mapes officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow at Lake View Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
