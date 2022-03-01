HOWE — Michael A. Boyd, a floorman and long-time resident of Howe, Indiana, died on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at the age of 61, after a short battle with cancer.
Mike is survived by his wife, Cynthia (Smidtz) Boyd; his sister, Barbara Crews, of Indianapolis, Indiana; his brother, Richard (Sara) Mills, of Mongo, Indiana; his children, Nichole Eichel and Quintin Boyd, of Howe, Indiana, and Trisha Boyd and Keith Boyd, of Muncie, Indiana; and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sharon (Harrison) Mills and Arden Boyd.
Mike was born in Pittsfield, Illinois, on Dec. 23, 1960. He graduated from Lakeland High School in 1979.
On Jan. 1, 1982, he married Cyndi, who works for Forest River RVs.
He spent his working years in the modular housing and RV industries.
Mike was an amateur photographer in his youth and enjoyed classic rock music and attending concerts. He was a member of the Hoosier Amateur Wanderers Dog Sled Club and Siberian Husky Club of Toledo, Ohio. He served the A.W.A.C. Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts from 1993-2013. He enjoyed camping with his kids and taking the grandkids fishing.
Visitation will be on Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 3-7 p.m., with a funeral service at 2 p.m., on Friday, March 4, 2022, both at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
His brother-in-law, Patrick Black, will officiate.
Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange.
Donations may be made to support the Solid Rock Teen Ministries at www.alicecoopersolidrock.com.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
