ANGOLA — Charles “Chuck” A. Klink Jr., 68, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2022.
He was born to Charles A. and Evalene (Davis) Klink Sr., in Angola on Dec. 15, 1954. His parents preceded him in death.
He graduated from Angola High School in 1973. He was a builder, mechanic, equipment operator, truck driver, driller and in the concrete industry.
He could fix anything, saving any potentially handy parts in his shop, happy to help anyone who needed it. His passion was working in the oilfield including off shore and overseas, learning the language and culture of many countries. He loved ice fishing and many other activities with childhood buddies from Pleasant Lake.
Chuck is survived by his loving partner of 13 years, Teresa “Terry” Greiner; son, Christian (Cynthia) Klink; daughters, Janice (Paul) Blackburn and Brianna Klink; grandchildren, Aleena Klink, Kaden Klink, Steven Wall, Quinn Wall, Anna Nisun and Megan Nisun; brothers, Bruce Klink, Fred (Rhonda) Klink and Jeff (Rea) Klink; and sister, Vicki Little.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Kurtis Klink; and sister, Cynthia Klink.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, from 2-4 p.m., at H.E. Johnson and Sons Funeral Home, Angola.
The family would like to thank Parkview Home Health and Hospice for their wonderful care for Chuck.
Chuck was diagnosed in late October with a rare GI cancer. In lieu of flowers, Terry would like to support research for this disease.
In memory of Charles Arden Klink Jr., contributions may be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486 or www.mdanderson.org/gifts.
Specific Fund: Gastrointestinal Cancers
