Linda Kees, 69, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Linda was born May 6, 1953, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Joe and Hazel Minnix.
She married Rodney Kees on Feb. 23, 1969, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 10, 2001.
Linda is survived by a daughter, Dr. Allison Good (John); grandsons, Jacob and Joshua Good; and one brother, Jim Minnix.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bob, Ray, Roger and Roy; and sister, Mary.
There will be no calling or services. A private family gathering at the graveside will take place at a later date.
Arrangements by Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn.
