FORT WAYNE — Mark Douglas Bergner, age 63, of Fort Wayne and formerly Garrett, Indiana, died on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital.
Mark was born on March 12, 1960, in Willard, Ohio, to Charles and Patricia (Jeffers) Bergner and they preceded him in death.
Mark is survived by three sisters, Brenda (Wesley) Warstler, of Garrett, Indiana, Mary Beth Bergner, of Auburn, Indiana, and Kathy (Alan) Winebrenner, of Auburn, Indiana.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Patricia Bergner; three brothers, Robert Bergner, Charles Bergner and Garry Bergner; and a sister, Barbara Dove.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, IN 46738.
Burial will take place at a later date at Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett, Indiana.
Memorials are to the Image of Hope Ranch, 5499 C.R. 31, Auburn, IN 46706.
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book at www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
