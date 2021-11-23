KENDALLVILLE — Joan Marie Rhea, 91, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, with her family at her side.
She was born on Jan. 12, 1930, in Chicago, Illinois, to Robert W. and Marie (Cramer) Lamont, and was raised by her grandparents, Van and Anna Lamont.
On Oct. 15, 1950, in Kendallville, she married Robert I. Rhea. He preceded her in death on Nov. 6, 1988.
Mrs. Rhea was the first woman school bus driver for the East Noble School Corporation and drove for more than 20 years. She later was manager of House of Spirits in Kendallville.
Joan loved sewing, cooking for others, and reading.
Surviving are two daughters, Karen (Vern) Brown, of Auburn and Cheryl (Kelly) Casselman, of Kendallville; two sons, Michael L. (Cynthia) Rhea, of Kendallville and Scott L. Rhea, of Albion; daughter-in-law, Patti Rhea, of LaGrange; 14 grandchildren, Jared (Katie) Anderson, Justin Rhea, Joshua (Tanya) Rhea, Amanda Rhea, Tyler Brown, Rachael Rhea, Sarah (Trevor) Hollingsworth, Kayla (Jon) Teusch, Alyssa Casselman, Courtney Casselman, Lindsey Casselman, Zachary Rhea, Mackenzie Rhea and Marissa Rhea; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Robert V. Rhea; and a daughter-in-law, Nancy Rhea.
Funeral services will be on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with the Rev. Dan Barker officiating.
Burial will follow at Orange Cemetery near Rome City.
Honorary pallbearers are Amanda Rhea, Sarah Hollingsworth, Rachael Rhea, Mackenzie Rhea, Marissa Rhea, Courtney Casselman, Lindsey Casselman, Kayla Teusch, and Alyssa Casselman. Active pallbearers are Trevor Hollingsworth, Jon Teusch, Allen Grabill, Zachary Rhea, Matt Reno, Jared Anderson, Justin Rhea, Joshua Rhea, and Tyler Brown.
Visitation is Friday from 9-11 a.m., at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials may be directed to Riley Hospital for Children or Heartland Hospice.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
