TOPEKA — Mary Esther Miller, 74, of Topeka, Indiana, died at 9:50 a.m., on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on March 15, 1946, in LaGrange County, Indiana, to Joni J. and Susie (Bontrager) Miller.
On Oct. 10, 1967, in LaGrange County, she married Wilbur Miller and he survives.
Survivors in addition to her husband are two sons, David (Brenda) Miller, of Middlebury, and Maynard (Janelle) Miller, of Topeka; four daughters, Carolyn (Duane) Miller, of Millersburg, Sue (Lynn) Bontrager, of Wolcottville, Amy (Karl) Bontrager, of Topeka, and Norma (Gary) Bontrager of Shipshewana; 21 grandchildren; one great-grandson; two brothers, Elmer (Mary) Miller and Vernon (Darlene) Miller, both of Shipshewana; four sisters, Pollyanna (Ivan) Hochstetler, of Topeka, Katie (Lloyd) Yoder, of Millersburg, Alta (Christy) Hochstetler, of Shipshewana, and Wilma (DeWayne) Yoder, of LaGrange.
She was preceded in death by her parents; twin stillborn daughters; and brother-in-law, Melvin Eash.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Due to the current gathering restrictions, private family services will be held.
Services will be conducted by Bishop Glen Lambright and the home ministers.
Burial will be at Hawpatch Cemetery, Topeka.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is in charge of arrangements.
