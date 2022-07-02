KENDALLVILLE — Rebecca Ruth Owen, age 79, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
She was born in Ligonier, Indiana, to Frank Jr., and Martha (LeCount) Sprague.
She currently resided at Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville.
Becky began her walk with the Lord at Trinity Assembly of God in Ligonier, where she enjoyed fellowship, worship and praising Jesus for many years. This was her most favorite thing to do! Her next favorite thing was spending time with her family and many friends, whether it be just talking and visiting or playing a good game of cards or Yahtzee! She never knew a stranger and loved joking around. Becky loved her jewelry, especially earrings and rings! She also liked reading and doing word search.
Becky graduated from Ligonier High School with the Class of 1961. She had fond memories of her classmates.
Her places of employment included Weatherhead-Dana, Eaton, Parker-Hannafin and Walmart.
She was very proud of her kids, son-in-law, grandkids, and her grand pets. They all loved her very much and are going to miss her so much.
She is survived by her daughter, Rhonda and Joey Jacobs, of Cromwell; son, Jason Wyatt, of Chicago, Illinois; grandchildren, Heather Jacobs (Adam Clute), both of Denver, Colorado, and Joey Jacobs Jr., (Mary Grace Willis), of Indianapolis, Indiana; brother, William and Patricia Sprague, of Ligonier; sister, Cecilia and Lynn Nodine, of Albion; brother, Tom Sprague and his fiancé, Beth Spooner, of Wolcottville; many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Martha Sprague; sister, Glory Kern; and brother-in-law, Tom Kern.
A memorial service will be held in Becky’s honor on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 4 p.m., at Stone’s Hill Community Church in Ligonier.
Visitation will be prior to the service from 1-4 p.m.
Pastor Joey Nelson will officiate.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
