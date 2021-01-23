AUBURN — Julie Huffman, 71, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on Nov. 4, 1949, in Garrett, Indiana, to Herbert and Margaret (Isham) Jarnagin.
Julie was formerly employed at KFC in Auburn, Kroger in Auburn and Trine in Ashley.
She attended Dayspring Community Church.
Surviving are three daughters, Janel (Charles) Huffman Albertson, of Bryan, Ohio, Jennifer Maurer, of Auburn and Alicia (Dakota) Huffman Freed, of Auburn; five grandchildren, Michael Maurer, Nathan Maurer, Erica Hart, Emmalyn Conn and Parker Freed; a brother, Harold (Sandy) Jarnagin, of Auburn; a sister, Berniece (Robert) Steller, of Auburn; and two sisters-in-law, Doris Jarnagin, of Garrett and Kathy Jarnagin, of Auburn.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Chanelle Albertson; son-in-law, Stacy Maurer; a sister in infancy, Beverly Darlene Jarnagin; and four brothers, Gary Jarnagin, Terry Jarnagin, Mitch Jarnagin and Timothy Jarnagin.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with Pastor Josh Freed officiating.
Calling is two hours prior to the service, from noon to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to the family c/o Jennifer Maurer, to help with expenses.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
