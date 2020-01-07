BUTLER — Ruth E. Marquis, 81, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Laurels of DeKalb, Butler, Indiana.
Born on Feb. 16, 1938, in Hicksville, Ohio, Ruth was the daughter of the late John Edward and Bernadine (Kennedy) Slattery.
Ruth was a 1956 graduate of Hicksville High School.
She worked as a data processer at Indiana Institute of Technology in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Ruth was active in fundraising for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Survivors include a son, Nate (Shannon) Marquis; grandchildren, Dustin (Sherrie) Curcio, and Briana Marquis; great-granddaughter, Kylie Curcio; and a brother, Clair Slattery.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Linus and Paul Slattery.
Visitation for Ruth will be Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, from 3-6 p.m. at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville, Ohio.
Burial will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be shared at www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.