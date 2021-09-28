ROME CITY — Jean Marie Lewis, 94, died on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at her home in Rome City, Indiana.
She was born on Dec. 31, 1926, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Harold R. and Emily C. Bowser. They preceded her in death.
Jean graduated from New Haven High School in 1945.
She was the Director of Christian Education and Programming at Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church, from 1964-1970, Leo United Methodist Church from 1970-1974, St. Joe United Methodist Church form 1974-1984, and worked at Printer Memorabilia Manager from 1984-1986.
Jean was a member of Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women-Lydia Circle and Rome City United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her children Steven R. (Bunnie Bartlett) Lewis, of Kendallville, Indiana, Michael L. (Sharon) Lewis, of Brownsburg, Indiana, Mark A. (Dawn) Lewis, Bonnie J. (Mark) Souder, and Cindy A. Green, all of Auburn, Indiana; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at D.O. McComb and Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, Indiana, with visitation one hour prior.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Masks are to be worn at the request of the family.
Burial will be at Bower Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Taylor Chapel United Methodist Church.
To sign the online guestbook go to www.mccombandsons.com.
