KENDALLVILLE — Terry D. Barkey, 73, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Bethlehem Woods Nursing Home in Fort Wayne.
He was born Jan. 4, 1950, in Garrett, Indiana, to Harold and Edna (Bonner) Barkey.
Mr. Barkey honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a track vehicle mechanic and tanker stationed in South Korea for two years.
He was a member of Helmer United Methodist Church; Kendallville VFW Post 2749; and the Kendallville American Legion Post 86.
He had been a machine operator with Handy and Harman in Kendallville for more than 15 years, until they closed.
Terry enjoyed cutting wood to sell, traveling when he was able, and volunteering at the Kendallville VFW.
Surviving are his mother, Edna Barkey, of Kendallville; and a brother, Ken (Angie) Barkey, of Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at 2 p.m., at Helmer United Methodist Church, 7530 South S.R. 327, Hudson, with Pastor Donna Holcomb officiating.
Terry’s funeral service will also live stream on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 2 p.m., for those unable to attend in person.
Burial will be follow at Fairfield Cemetery.
Honor guard services will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard and active-duty members of the U.S. Army.
Visitation will also be on Wednesday beginning at noon until the time of the funeral service at the church.
Preferred memorials are to DAV (Disabled American Veterans).
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
