GARRETT — Nho Thi “Jackie” Maurer, 72, of Garrett, Indiana, died on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at her home in Garrett, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Nha-Trang, South Vietnam, on May 10, 1949, to Le Long and Le Thi Thao. They have both passed away, as have 10 brothers.
Jackie worked at Essex Standard in Auburn and Rieke Corporation in Auburn, before retiring.
She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Garrett, the Vietnamese Catholic Community and the Vietnamese Community of Fort Wayne and greater Northeast Indiana.
She married Daniel G. Maurer on Jan. 5, 1978, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and he survives. She is also survived by two sons and two daughters and their spouses, Juan and Jennifer Barrientes, of Huntertown, Monique and Douglas Kilgore, of Garrett, Carmen and Scott Ruble, of Garrett and Anthony and Taren Maurer, of Fort Wayne. There are 15 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Father Tim Wrozek officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Calvary Cemetery in Garrett.
Calling is three hours prior to the service on Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the funeral home.
Memorials can be given in Jackie’s name to Noble County Women’s sewing group or Parkview Hospice-Noble County.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
