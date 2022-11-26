TOPEKA — Elmer A. Yoder, 71, of Topeka, (district: 38), died at 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on Jan. 11, 1951, in Topeka to Abe and Sarah (Kauffman) Yoder.
On Nov. 18, 1976, in Shipshewana, he married Joanna Gingerich, and she survives.
Survivors in addition to his wife are five sons, Dennis (Waneta) Yoder of Topeka, Melvin (Rosanne) Yoder of Shipshewana, Kevin (Rebecca) Yoder of Sugarcreek, Ohio, David (Ruth) Yoder of Topeka, and Jerry (Marilyn) Yoder of Topeka; two daughters, Lucy (Steve) Lehman of Middlebury, and Kristina (Joel) Miller of Millersburg; 21 grandchildren; three brothers, John Yoder of Shipshewana, Mose (Linda) Yoder of Shipshewana, and Amos (Carma) Yoder of Rockford, Illinois; and two sisters, Mary Gingerich of Shipshewana and Ida (Eldon) Schwartz of Etna Green.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Elmer had been a farmer for most of his life and in retirement, he worked for several years at E&S Sales, Shipshewana. He was a member of the Old Order Amish Church, being ordained as a minister in 1989 and then as the Bishop in 1996.
Visitation was after 2 p.m .on Thursday Nov. 24, and all day Friday, Nov. 25, at the family's residence, 8330 W. C.R. 200S, Topeka.
Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. today, also at the family's residence. Services will be conducted by Bishop Glen Yoder and the home ministers. Burial will be in Yoder Cemetery, Shipshewana.
Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury is in charge of arrangements.
