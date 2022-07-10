AUBURN — Karen L. Kowalski, 75, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Friday, July 8, 2022, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.
Karen was born on July 2, 1947, in Pontiac, Michigan, a daughter of the late Harry Oldenhouse and Kathyrn Handyside.
Karen enjoyed running, tending to her garden and beautiful flowers and worshiping Jesus.
She is survived by her husband, Paul, of Auburn; daughter and son-in-law, Michelle and Don Harvey, of Auburn; two sons and daughters-in-law, Sean and Debbie, of Bolingbrook, Illinois, and Scott and Christina, of South Lyon, Michigan; sister, Nora Greer; brother, Ken Oldenhouse; grandchildren, Andrew Kowalski, Vincent (Danielle) Kowalski, Bekki (Johnny) Savage, Benjamin (Kaylee) Kowalski, Samantha Kowalski, Jordan Kowalski, Ethan Kowalski, Jacob Kowalski, Elisabeth (Luke) Smith and Stephen Harvey; and six great- grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Larry Oldenhouse; and sister, Debbie (Sonny) Trefelner,
Funeral services for Karen will be held on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior, at Lakewood Park Church, 5555 C.R. 29, Auburn, Indiana.
Pastor Ralph Diehl will be officiating.
Visitation will also be held on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, from 4-7 p.m., at Pinnington Funeral and Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn, Indiana.
Burial will take place at a later date at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan.
Memorial donations may be made to Inspiration Ministries.
Arrangements by Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, 502 N. Main St., Auburn.
