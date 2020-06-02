SOUTH BEND — Ken Kitchen, 66, of South Bend, Indiana, passed at 10:15 a.m., on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on Sept. 26, 1953, in Kendallville, Indiana, to John Edward Robert and Ione Ann (Linthicum) Kitchen.
On Aug. 11, 1996, he married Laura (Smith) Kitchen.
Surviving are his wife, Laura, of South Bend; children, Anthony (Lauren) Kitchen, of South Bend, Rachael (Kitchen) Coates, of South Bend, Kathryn (Matthew) Miller, of South Bend, Bryce Kitchen, of South Bend, Caroline Kitchen, of South Bend, Amy (Bryan) Schuler, of Plymouth, Kari Wagner, of South Bend, Travis Wagner, of South Bend, and Evelyn Thompson (mother of Anthony Kitchen and Rachael (Kitchen) Coates; 12 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Marie (Dan) Donat, Marilyn Klinefelter, Marceil Ritter, John (Marcia) Kitchen, Marcia (Mike) Wooten, Maxine (Don) Hunter, Mary Beha, Michael (Denise) Kitchen, and Melody (Brett) Huffman.
Preceding him in death were his parents; daughter, Danielle Kitchen; and granddaughter, Selah Coates.
Ken had a natural love for learning, as he accomplished his Bachelor's degree from Bethel College in education and his Masters in Administration from Grace College.
Ken spent most of his career in education as a principal, teacher and/or coach.
Before his career, he spent his days helping on the farm where his love for the outdoors began. One of 10 siblings, Ken’s heart for his family and his children was always bountiful, as he instilled a firm foundation of love, faith and strong work ethic.
Ken attended Sugar Grove Church regularly with his family and filled his home with his favorite music.
His many hobbies included fishing, camping, strawberry malts and watching the Yankees and the Bears with his family.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, with the funeral service following at noon, on Saturday, June 6, 2020, all at Sugar Grove Church, 58512 Old C.R. 17, Goshen, IN 46528.
Pastor Tony Tice will officiate.
Burial will follow at Orange Township Cemetery in Rome City.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Prostate Cancer Foundation.
Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home in Goshen, is handling arrangements and online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
