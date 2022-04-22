FREMONT — Bonnie J. Hepp, age 76, of Big Otter Lake, Fremont, Indiana passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022 at her home.
She was born on Aug. 12, 1945 in East Chicago, Indiana. She was a graduate of Morton High School in Hammond, Indiana.
She married Dennis Hepp on Jan. 20, 1964 in Michigan City, Indiana.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, Grandmother and Great-grandmother. She was a devout Christian. Her family takes comfort knowing that “Grandma B” has been called home to her Lord and Savior.
Her many hobbies included traveling to visit her family and enjoying company at the lake.
She kept busy during the growing season tending to her manicured flower garden. She was a trained master gardener and her flowerbeds were always representative of her knowledge and
passion.
Her passion for gardening was only eclipsed by her passion for all things Mickey Mouse.
She and her family have enjoyed many trips to Walt Disney World since the late 1970’s.
If you were to run into her, she would have likely been wearing an example of her many Mickey Mouse adorned clothes.
Amongst in abundance of family photos, Bonnie kept her home decorated with many Mickey Mouse and Walt Disney themed collectables.
Survivors include her husband, Dennis Hepp of Big Otter Lake, Fremont, Indiana; her children: Dean (Carol) Hepp of Big Otter Lake, Fremont, Indiana; Lawrence (Jill) Hepp of Schererville, Indiana; and Stacey (Tim) Shurr of Carmel, Indiana. Grandchildren: Cassie (Daniel) Kirkconnell of Grand Cayman BWI; Drake Hepp of Chicago, Illinois; Maximus Shurr and Aiden Shurr of Carmel, Indiana. Great-grandchildren: Carolyn, Madison and Calvin Kirkconnell of Grand Cayman BWI.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Fliesher and Virginia (Constant) Seeds.
Private family services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
