ASHLEY — Jim Lepley, age 94, of Ashley, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at home after a short illness.
He was one of 12 children born to Guy and Gladys (Spangler) Lepley.
He married LuAnn Swager on Dec. 1, 1956.
Jim served in the U.S. Army, where he found his oldest brother's (Udell) grave and arranged for him to be sent home.
He retired from the Auburn Foundry.
He was a volunteer fireman and a Mason.
He was a lifetime member of Ashley United Methodist Church.
He loved mowing and plowing snow for the church and neighbors. When Jim wasn't in church you could find him on the golf course. He was an avid golfer, loved golfing in leagues and outings with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, LuAnn; his parents; a sister, Wanita Tagtmeyer; and seven brothers, Udell, Winfred, Bud, Ted, DeWayne, Richard and Lynn.
He is survived by five daughters, Kristy (Max) Dunn, Julie Hall, Jaymee (Kenny) Lepley, Karla (John) Merritt and Susie (Dirk) McKown; three sisters, Sharon Miller, Joyce Meyers and Karen Gilbert; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Susan (Glenn) Moore; two brothers-in-law, Pete (Barb) Swager and Joe Swager; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Ashley Fire Hall.
Private family service will be held.
Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo, is assisting the family with arrangements.
To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.
