LAGRANGE — Jeanette Lois (Haag) Sisson, 84, of LaGrange, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
She was born on July 18, 1936, in Mongo, Indiana, to William Harley and Edna Belle (Gochenaur) Haag.
Jeanette lived her lifetime in the Mongo area and graduated from Mongo High School.
On June 2, 1956, she married William Arthur “Bill” Sisson at Mongo United Methodist Church, where she was a lifelong member. He preceded her in death on Sept. 6, 1995, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
She retired after working for many years as a rural postal carrier for the United States Postal Service.
Jeanette loved outdoor activities, like looking for mushrooms, fishing, watching and feeding the birds, and gardening. She was on several bowling teams, loved to travel and work in the yard.
She was a member of the Pythian Sisters, the Fraternal Order of Eagles and Mongo United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, James William Sisson, on Jan. 4, 2000. She was also preceded in death by many brothers and sisters, Laurine Myers, infant Ruth, Dorothy Devlin, Harley Haag Jr., Doris Harker, Margie Day, Delbert “Sam” Haag, Jean Frutig, Bud Haag, Ralph “Dean” Haag and Phyllis Wilson.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary Jeanette (John) Selzer, of Perrysburg, Ohio; a son, Timothy Wayne (Desiree) Sisson, of LaGrange; three grandchildren, Michael James Sisson, Margaret Rose (Mark) Leimkuehler and Sarah Catherine (Grayson) Schoenbine; and two great-grandchildren, Gabriella Skye Sisson and Rease Michael Sisson; her twin sister, Janet Miller, of LaGrange; and sister-in-law, Delores Haag.
The family will receive friends at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, on Sunday, June 13, 2021, from 2-5 p.m.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, June 14, 2021, at Mongo United Methodist Church, with visitation starting at 10 a.m., prior to the service.
Burial will be at Mongo Community Cemetery and the Rev. James Bartlett will officiate the services.
A luncheon will follow afterward.
Donations in Jeanette’s honor may be made to Mongo United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Frurip-May Funeral Home in LaGrange, Indiana.
