LAGRANGE — Bruce I. Bornmann, 81, of LaGrange, Indiana, died on Friday, May 28, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his family.
He was born on May 8, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois, to Irwin W. and Lillian (Jaross) Bornmann.
Bruce moved to LaGrange from Chicago in the fall of 1971.
He worked for the Dometic Corporation in LaGrange for many years. He was a customer service and technical support representative.
He also had a love for going fishing, fixing anything that needed fixing and watching his grandchildren at their various sporting and school events.
He was an Air Force Reserve veteran, serving his country from May to November in 1963.
Bruce was also held memberships at LaGrange American Legion Post #215 and Mt. Zion Lutheran Church.
On May 6, 1972, he married Madeline L. Penick in LaGrange. She survives him in LaGrange.
Also surviving are his three daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer (Keith) Neff, of Howe, Wendy (Ehren) Misner, of Wolcottville and Erin (Chad) Olinger, of Wolcottville; eight grandchildren, Danae (Tylor) Lichtenberger, Dalen (Janae) Neff, Dalton Misner, Cael Misner, Teague Misner, Beckham Misner, Carlynn Olinger and Brooklynn Olinger; and a special cousin, Judy Aldrich, of LaGrange.
Proceeding Bruce in death are his parents; a sister, Charlene Seydlitz; and a half-sister, Rhoanna Bornmann.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., on Monday, June 7, 2021, at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, 797 N. Detroit St., LaGrange.
The Rev. John Kost will officiate the services.
Burial with military rites will follow the services at Greenwood Cemetery, LaGrange, Indiana.
A memorial visitation will take place on Sunday, June 6, 2021, from 3-7 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
Memorials may be contributed in Bruce’s memory to Mt. Zion Lutheran Church or the American Heart Association.
Online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
