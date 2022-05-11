LAGRANGE — John J. “Big Dog” Murawski, 79, of LaGrange, Indiana, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at his home on Big Turkey Lake, LaGrange, Indiana.
John was born on Jan. 11, 1943, in Dillonville, Ohio, to John Paul and Helen (Civinski) Murawski.
Living for many years in the Toledo, Ohio, area, he was a 1963 graduate of Woodward High School in Toledo, Ohio, where he played football.
He worked for 33 years as a tool and die maker for Barron Drawn Steel in Toledo, Ohio. He was a coach for football and baseball for many years.
In October 2003, he retired to the “lake life” at Big Turkey Lake that he loved. He was a member of Stroh Church of Christ in Stroh, Indiana.
John had served with the Marine Corps reserves.
On Sept. 24, 1993, in Sylvania, Ohio, he married Sandra J. Halsey. She survives in LaGrange, Indiana.
Also surviving are two sons, Mike and Susie Murawski, of Lambertville, Michigan, Mark and Jenny Murawski, of Maumee, Ohio; four daughters, Michelle and Nick Wilson, of St. Mary’s, Ohio, and Monica Murawski, of Perrysburg, Ohio, Wendy Kibbee, of Lunapier, Michigan, and Rebecca and Joel Davidson, of Temperance, Michigan; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Ann and Richard Jankowski, of Toledo, Ohio; and a stepbrother, David (Sharon) Amborski.
Preceding John in death, were his parents; a brother, Benjamin “Benny” Murawski; a stepbrother, Steve Amborski; a stepsister, Diane Keel; and a nephew, Devon Gray.
A visitation will take place on Friday, May 13, 2022, from 4-8 p.m., at Stroh Church of Christ, 4540 S. C.R. 1100W, Hudson, Indiana.
A funeral service will take place at the church on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 11 a.m.
Pastor Mike Hamm will officiate.
Memorials may be made to Parkview Home Health and Hospice.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
