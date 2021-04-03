BRONSON, Mich. — Ross L. Straley, 60, of Bronson, Michigan, and formerly of Wall Lake, Orland, Indiana, died on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn, Indiana.
Ross was born on Dec. 18, 1960, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Jerry L. and Ellen J. (Rosenoggle) Straley. They preceded him in death.
Ross worked at Dexter Axel for several years.
Surviving are his brother and sister-in-law, Shawn and Kim Straley, of Bronson, Michigan; his nephew, Mitch Straley, of Orland, Indiana; and a great-nephew, Drake Straley.
According to his wishes, cremation will take place.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
