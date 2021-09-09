HOWE — Norma Jean Gunthorp, 93, of Howe, Indiana, died on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at her residence.
She was born on Feb.12, 1928, in Monroe, Michigan, to Lewis and Muriel (Lord) Hoerl.
Norma was a homemaker. She also enjoyed gardening, needle work, was an avid reader and loved spending time with her family.
She was also a member of Lima Presbyterian Church in Howe, Indiana.
On Nov. 10, 1946, she married Donald Gunthorp. He preceded her in death on Aug. 29, 1992.
Surviving Norma are her two daughters, Peggy Diane (Joseph) Balta, of Portage, Indiana, Donna Jean (Michael) Kime, of Monticello, Indiana; two sons, Donald Jerrold (Sheila) Gunthorp, of Casa Grande, Arizona, and Allan Ray (Kimberly Myers) Gunthorp, of Howe, Indiana; eight grandchildren, Brian, Jerry, Jason, Jared, Geoff, Fallan, Nicholas and Oliver; and four great-grandchildren, Jacob, Tyler, Andy and Alex.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; a sister, Dorothy Solik; and a brother, Kenneth Hoerl.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
The Rev. David Hughes will officiate the services and burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Howe, Indiana.
A viewing will take place on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, from 1 p.m. until service time of 3 p.m.
Memorials may be contributed in Norma’s memory to Lima Presbyterian Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
