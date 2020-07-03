HAMILTON — Timothy Ronald Hamilton, age 69, of Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, Indiana, formerly of Snow Lake, Fremont, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 14, 1950, in Detroit, Michigan, to Robert and Margaret Joann (Albrecht) Hamilton.
Tim loved the lake, sailing, ice fishing with his buddies, having family hog roasts, riding his Harley, and going on rendezvouses at Friendship, Indiana, with friends, Rick and Sandy. Most of all he loved to spend time with his dog Brooke, his children, his grandchildren, his great-granddaughter, and his forever love, Virginia. One of the many accomplishments that Tim achieved in his lifetime was building his log cabin from his very own design, something that he was very proud of.
Survivors include his three children, Robert P. Hamilton, of Fremont, Indiana, Gretchin (John) Bradley, of Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, Indiana, and Amy Hamilton, of Snow Lake, Fremont, Indiana; six grandchildren, Brendin (Kennedy) Hamilton, Christianlee Pineiro, Katterina Pineiro, Kyle (Leila) Felger, Milania Miller, and Alyssa Hamilton; a great-grandchild, Preslie Hamilton; his former wife, Virginia Hamilton, of Fremont, Indiana; his mother, Margaret Joann Hamilton, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; brothers, James R. (Elaine) Hamilton, of Fremont, Indiana, Tomas L. (Cathy) Hamilton, of Angola, Indiana, Michael E. (Cindy) Hamilton, of Denton, Texas, and Robert K. Hamilton, of Fremont, Indiana; sister, Patricia (Bernard) White, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and his dog, Brooke.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Hamilton; and an infant daughter, Jennifer.
Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont, Indiana.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Beams Funeral Home, with Father Vincent Joseph officiating.
Burial will follow the services at Jamestown Cemetery in Fremont, Indiana.
Memorial donations in his memory may be directed to Regional Cancer Care Center of Angola, 516 E. Maumee St., Angola, Indiana 46703.
We will be following the CDC’s guidelines for social distancing and social gathering limits.
Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home in Fremont.
