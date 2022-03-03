AUBURN — Barbara J. Davis of Auburn, Indiana, died on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Parkview DeKalb Hospital.
Barb was born on March 1, 1933, in Auburn to Raymond S. and Ruby L. King. they preceded her in death.
Barb loved her Lord, and was a founding and active member of the Auburn Alliance Church.
She was employed for many years at the Waterloo Post Office.
Barb enjoyed camping and spending time with family and friends.
She married Robert J. Shuherk Sr., on Feb. 10, 1951, and is survived by their children, Robert J. Shuherk (Mary), of Corunna, Michel L. Shuherk (Anne), of Auburn, Michelle A. (Tony Burt) Shuherk, of St. Louis, Missouri, and William R. (Sherri) Shuherk, of St. Michael, Minnesota. Barb’s grandchildren are Brandy (Ray) Draper, of Fort Wayne, Jennifer (Matt) Schaffer, of Corunna, Cassie (Emma) Shuherk, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Chad Roberts, of Auburn, Kathryn (Cameron) Haley, of Fishers, Indiana, Ryan Shuherk, of Mayport, Florida, Joshua (Jessica) Peters, of Moyock, North Carolina, Rachelle Wilson, of Crestone, Colorado, David (Ellen) Shuherk, of Fort Wayne, Amy (John) Yoder, of Fort Wayne, Maddison Shuherk, of Columbia Heights, Minnesota, Cole Shuherk, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Ella Shuherk, of Saint Paul, Minnesota.
Barb was married in January 1975, to William F. Davis, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 13, 2012.
Barb is also survived by a stepdaughter, Sally (Mike) Doersam, of Pushlink, Ontario, Canada, and James Davis, of Kissimmee, Florida; as well as two step-grandchildren, Mikela Burrows and Heather Sparkman.
A funeral service for Barb will be held at 3 p.m., with visitation three hours prior from noon to 3 p.m., on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, located at 502 N. Main St., in Auburn.
The Rev. Clare Jewell will be officiating and burial will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn.
Memorial donations may be made to Auburn Alliance Church.
To leave the family a message of condolence, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.
