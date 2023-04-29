SYRACUSE — Kris Keirn Barone, 54, died on Saturday, April 22, 2023, of cancer, at her home in Syracuse, Indiana.
She was born Groundhog's Day, Feb. 2, 1969, the second daughter of Donald Eugene Keirn (1928-2012) and Mary Corrine Wilder (1936-1987).
Kris spent her childhood with her sister, Kandy Keirn Schwandt, on Maple Street in Columbia City, before graduating with honors from Columbia City High School and Indiana University.
She worked with her father in their family business, The Village Cleaning Center, for the next 10 years. Following, Kris was proudly employed for more than 20 years by Da-Lite in Warsaw, which later joined the brands of Legrand.
There was no one more important to Kris than her husband, Bruce Barone. Married in 2001, they enjoyed all things historic, from architecture to auctions. They had a soft spot for senior dogs and walked with more than 10 dogs through their final years and to the foot of the rainbow bridge.
In addition to her soulmate, Bruce, Kris is survived by her sister, Kandy Keirn (David Dowd) Schwandt, of Bloomington; niece, Pauline (Joshua) Ziemet, of Fort Wayne; and great-nieces, Amelia and Valerie Ziemet.
Kris was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Esta William Keirn, Rhea Oleta Workman, William Lehr Wilder and Berniece Irene Hart); her half-brother, Donald Nicholas Keirn (Nick 1952-1991); and nephew; Jacob Keirn (1991-2020).
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 5-8 p.m., at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, where a 10 a.m., Friday, April 28, 2023, funeral service will be held.
Pastor David Weirauch will officiate.
Memorial donations may be made to the Elkhart County Humane Society, Northeast Indiana Food Bank or Defries Gardens c/o Elkhart County Parks.
