KENDALLVILLE — Roger Allen Diehm, age 54, of rural Kendallville, died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at his home.
Roger was born at McCray Hospital in Kendallville, Indiana, on March 14, 1967, to Wayne Edward and Lois Lenor (Hess) Diehm.
He graduated from East Noble High School in 1986, and married Shelly Lynn Pranger 32 ½ years ago on Oct. 20, 1989, at Calvary Chapel in Auburn.
The heart of a king and a man of vision always improving. He was a legendary family man and entrepreneur with many ventures, such as Diehm Construction, Schrader Real Estate, Heartland Organics and organic farming.
He was a member of Life Bridge Church in Fort Wayne.
He adored his family and was passionate about restoring old things, farming, building people and businesses. He always believed the best of all people, a champion of the underdog, he inspired those around him daily. Strong in his faith, Roger knew the goodness of God and the power of prayer. It was the core of his heart to share it with others.
Survivors include his wife, Shelly Diehm, of Kendallville; mother, Lois Diehm, of Kendallville; sons, Levi Diehm and his partner, Deanna Richmond, of Kendallville and Samuel Diehm, of Kendallville; daughters, Lynn Diehm Shively and her husband, Bryce Shively, of Albion and Bekah Diehm, of Kendallville and Nashville, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Claire Elizabeth Burns-Diehm and Fletching Shively, of Albion; sisters, Darlene and Tom Gisel, of Kendallville, Elizabeth Pfafman, of Kendallville, Karen and Mike Albaugh, of Kendallville, Barbara and Eric Wolf, of LaOtto and Janice Bradley, of Avilla; brother, Wayne Jr., and Jennifer Diehm, of Kendallville and Jon and Angel Diehm, of Kendallville.
Roger was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Diehm, in 2016, and his brother-in-law, Gary Pfafman, in 2015.
Family and friends will gather at the Roger Diehm Family Farm, 10426 N. C.R. 1000E, Kendallville, on Thursday, March 25, 2021, from noon to 8 p.m.
Visitation will also be held on Friday, March 26, 2021, from 10 a.m. to noon, prior to the funeral service.
A funeral service in Roger’s honor will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021, at noon at the Diehm Family Farm.
Pastor Bill Campbell will officiate the service.
Burial will follow at Fairfield Center Cemetery in Dekalb County.
Casket bearers will be Jon Diehm, Wayne Diehm, Chris Pranger, Marlin Stutzman, Urban Ley, Kelly Kammerer, Nate Schermerhorn and R.D. Schrader.
Memorial donations may be made to Shelly Diehm.
Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.