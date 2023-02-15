Donald W. Wanamaker, age 63, of Cromwell, Indiana, died on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at home.
Family and friends will be received from 5-7 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South, Ligonier, IN 46767.
A funeral service will begin at 7 p.m.
Burial will follow at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family ℅ Yeager Funeral Home, Ligonier.
Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.
